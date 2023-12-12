60°F
The Strip

Trees being replaced along Fountains of Bellagio

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2023 - 1:20 pm
 
Trees are seen outside the Fountains of Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Trees are seen outside the Fountains of Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Trees are seen outside the Fountains of Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

One of the most iconic locations on the Las Vegas Strip is starting to look a little more normal.

Workers were seen setting up fir trees Tuesday morning on the sidewalks next to the Fountains of Bellagio.

They will replace the trees that were removed over the summer to make room for the temporary Bellagio Fountain Club built to accommodate fans of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Just hours after the Formula One race last month, MGM Resorts International, which operates the Bellagio, said it would move quickly to get the area back to normal before Christmas.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

