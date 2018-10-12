Watch the Bellagio fountains show on the Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

The fountains at Bellagio enchant audiences on a nightly basis with dancing waters choreographed to classical music, show tunes and pop favorites.

The fountains performance on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. The fountains are just one of several iconic features that have helped the Bellagio -- now at it's 20th anniversary -- to become a success. (Rachel Aston and Mat Luschek Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On most nights on the Strip, you can find tourists criss-crossing along Las Vegas Boulevard, hurriedly scurrying in and out of bars, nightclubs and shopping plazas.

But every fifteen minutes, a familiar sight entices passersby to stop and linger for a little while.

The Fountains at Bellagio enchant audiences on a nightly basis with dancing waters choreographed to classical music, show tunes and pop favorites.

On a recent October evening, crowds began to gather at the first hint of fog on the eight-acre lake.

For just over three minutes, the Bellagio fountains danced to a classical melody to the awe and delight of the temporary audience.

Bellagio celebrates its 20th anniversary on Monday. The fountains debuted with the resort in 1998.

The Fountains of Bellagio show runs daily, starting at 3 p.m. and repeating every half-hour until 8 p.m. Shows play every 15 minutes from 8 p.m. to midnight. Shows range from 2 to 5 minutes.

Read more about Bellagio’s 20th anniversary

Bellagio creates life-size chocolate sculpture of Cirque’s ‘O’ — VIDEO

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.