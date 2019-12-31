Workers prepare Las Vegas Strip fireworks displays

Workers were still hundreds of feet above the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, installing the fireworks that will dazzle revelers welcoming the new year.

A crew with Fireworks by Grucci continues the preparations for the New Year's Eve pyrotechnic display from the rooftop of the Planet Hollywood Resort on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Salvatore Camarda with Fireworks by Grucci checks the wiring on a bank of loaded mortars as the preparations continue for the New Year's Eve pyrotechnic display from the rooftop of the Planet Hollywood Resort on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Louis DeLeo with Fireworks by Grucci helps continue the preparations for the New Year's Eve pyrotechnic display from the rooftop of the Planet Hollywood Resort on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mortars are loaded, wired and ready as a crew with Fireworks by Grucci continues the preparations for the New Year's Eve pyrotechnic display from the rooftop of the Planet Hollywood Resort on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eyes will turn to the sky Tuesday night when Las Vegas welcomes a new decade.

But on Monday, workers were hundreds of feet above the Strip on the Planet Hollywood Resort rooftop, installing the fireworks that will dazzle revelers.

More than 80,000 fireworks will take to the skies from the MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian and The Strat. The display will last eight minutes.

“It’s the biggest show in the nation, all year long,” said Scott Cooper, director of business development for Fireworks by Grucci, the company setting up fireworks displays at the seven resorts.

Cooper said the company starts planning for the show about a year in advance. This year’s display will debut some new effects, he said.

Grucci’s biggest challenge, according to Cooper, is topping the show from the year before.

Sixty pyrotechnicians have been working for four days to load in the fireworks. More than 3,000 working hours go into setting up the displays, he said.

Crews will start breaking down equipment down about 30 minutes after the show. The process of tearing down takes about 24 hours, Cooper said.

Las Vegas is expected to draw more than 330,000 visitors for New Year’s Eve celebrations, according to officials.

