‘Year of the Pig’ celebrated on the Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

The Venetian and the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip hosted celebrations on Tuesday to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The Venetian Celebrates The "Year Of The Pig" (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Performers with Yau Kung Moon Lion and Dragon Dance Troupe, from San Francisco, Calif., celebrate the Lunar New Year with a ceremonial lion dance on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Palazzo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

George Markantonis, left, president and chief operating officer with The Venetian, participates in an eye ceremony celebrating the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, outside The Venetian, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Visitors at The Venetian pass by a 3,000 pound golden pig in the waterfall atrium celebrating the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A dragon sculpture celebrating the Lunar New Year in the waterfall atrium on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at The Venetian, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Lunar New Year began on Tuesday and extends through February 15. This year is is the Year of the Pig, according to Chinese zodiac calendar.

Performers with Yau Kung Moon Lion and Dragon Dance Troupe, from San Francisco, Calif., entertained the crowd with a traditional eye-dotting ceremony and lion dance.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and The Palazzo.