‘Year of the Pig’ celebrated on the Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

The Venetian and the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip hosted dancers on Tuesday to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
The Lunar New Year began on Tuesday and extends through February 15. This year is is the Year of the Pig, according to Chinese zodiac calendar.
Performers with Yau Kung Moon Lion and Dragon Dance Troupe, from San Francisco, Calif., entertained the crowd with a traditional eye-dotting ceremony and lion dance.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and The Palazzo.