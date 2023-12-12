These halls are decked: Christmas guide shows decorated local homes

The map and guide, which are updated daily, feature the “Top 20 Christmas Homes” as well as noteworthy neighborhoods decorated for the holiday season.

The festive display at the Hourglass Holiday House at 2645 Hourglass Drive in Henderson. (Facebook)

Suzanne Elaine's Christmas light show in northwest Las Vegas. (Facebook)

CrazyBunch Christmas lights, complete with snow, at 440 Kelsford Drive in Las Vegas. (Facebook)

More than 250 Las Vegas and Henderson homes decorated with festive Christmas lights and inflatables can be toured with the help of a map and online guide.

This is the 13th year Vegas Family Guide has published The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map. The community-curated map boasts more than 250 homes decorated for the holiday season. From spectacular synchronized light shows to giant displays of inflatables, the homes are “worth a cup of hot cocoa and a drive around town,” according to a news release.

This year’s map and guide feature the “Top 20 Christmas Homes,” as well as noteworthy neighborhoods that have decked the halls. The map is updated daily thanks to contributions from local light hoppers and community members.

“Christmas lights bring so much joy to the community,” map editor Bri Reed said, “and we want to make it easy for everyone in our community to enjoy the festivities and fun.”

The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map can be found at lasvegaschristmaslightsmap.com.

Festive homes can be submitted to the map though an online form, text or email. Homeowners and light enthusiasts alike are welcome to send in their favorites to be added. You can text 702-608-0215 or email info@vegasfamilyevents.com.