1 killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

A man was killed Tuesday evening in a head-on crash near northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 6:15 p.m. to North Rancho Drive and Michael Way after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Dennis.

Investigators believe an older man driving a Chrysler 300 was on the wrong side of the road when he collided with a Ford F-150.

Dennis said the driver of the Chrysler was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Nearby roads were expected to be closed for several hours while officers investigate.

