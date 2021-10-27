58°F
1 killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2021 - 8:08 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed Tuesday evening in a head-on crash near northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 6:15 p.m. to North Rancho Drive and Michael Way after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Dennis.

Investigators believe an older man driving a Chrysler 300 was on the wrong side of the road when he collided with a Ford F-150.

Dennis said the driver of the Chrysler was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Nearby roads were expected to be closed for several hours while officers investigate.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

