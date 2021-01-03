53°F
Traffic

11-mile backup reported on I-15 near Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2021 - 2:10 pm
 
Updated January 3, 2021 - 4:10 pm
(Nevada Highway Patrol)

There is a 11-mile traffic backup Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California border as commuters head back to the Golden State, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A similar delay occurred Saturday.

Traffic volume was slow at the border during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic but the volume has been steadily increasing since June, eventually eclipsing 2019’s total in October.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

