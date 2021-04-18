77°F
12-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2021 - 12:13 pm
 
Updated April 18, 2021 - 12:19 pm
A 12-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Twitter account.

Heavy commuter traffic has been a consistent weekend presence for months as the region reopens.

The drive will not be improving soon as the area is also a few weeks away from an $11 million project to repave a 16-mile stretch of southbound I-15.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

