2 dead, 3 injured in separate Las Vegas crashes

Las Vegas police investigated two fatal crashes in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police responded at 2:25 a.m. to “an apparent hit and run fatal collision” in the 4400 block of South Jones Boulevard near West Rochelle Avenue on June 1, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @GlennatRJ

Las Vegas police investigate near the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road after a two-car crash on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @GlennatRJ

Las Vegas police investigate near the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road after a two-car crash on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @GlennatRJ

Two adults were killed and a 3-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a pair of hit-and-run crashes on Las Vegas roadways early Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a 2010 Ford Mustang ran over a 22-year-old woman lying on the road in the 4400 block of South Jones Boulevard, near West Rochelle Avenue.

She died at the scene, while police said the alleged motorist, 30-year-old Christopher Bustillos, drove off and was later arrested in the area.

Bustillos, a Ruidoso, New Mexico, resident, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on counts of driving under the influence resulting in death and duty to stop at the scene of a fatal crash, records show.

Metro responded to a separate fatal crash about 4 a.m. near Centennial Parkway and North Shaumber Road.

A woman driving west in a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee ran a stop sign and smashed into a Volkswagen compact SUV that was headed south, police said.

A 37-year-old passenger in the Volkswagen died at the scene, and a 3-year-old passenger was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the passenger as Stephen Palmatier Jr. of Las Vegas. He died of blunt injuries of the head, according to the coroner.

The two other occupants, including a 6-year-old girl, also were taken to UMC, but with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, identified by police as 38-year-old Lisa Guerino, fled on foot, and was later taken into custody at her home near the crash scene.

Police said Guerino was suspected of being impaired, but she did not appear on jail logs as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

