2 dead after car rear-ends semitrailer on I-15

Two people were killed in a crash that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Jean on Monday morning.

Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman later said that a northbound Honda slammed into the rear of an 18-wheeler just before 7 a.m.

“For unknown reasons the (driver of the) Honda failed to decrease its speed,” Wellman said.

The Honda ended up in the dirt shoulder of the road. The female driver of the Honda died at the scene. The female passenger was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas where she later died. The ages of both were not immediately known.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

The northbound lanes reopened just before noon, according to the Highway Patrol.

