78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

2 dead in east Las Vegas crash

FILE - Las Vegas Metro Police Department vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FILE - Las Vegas Metro Police Department vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Traffic is largely absent at East Fremont Street and East Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Oct. ...
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in suspected DUI crash, police say
Suzan Smith poses with a photograph of her son, Jonny Smith, 12, who was killed by a speeding d ...
Parents of kids killed by reckless drivers say they support red-light cameras
A bridge between the intersections of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane constructed for the Formula ...
Controversial Las Vegas Grand Prix bridge installation kicks off this weekend
2 dead in crash police blamed on unlicensed driver going 140 mph identified by coroner
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2024 - 9:10 am
 

Two men were killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Sunrise Manor.

The crash occurred around 1:03 a.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard near Sloan Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a 20-year-old in a 2003 Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan was driving west on Lake Mead at a high speed when he struck a center median, which caused the car to turn counterclockwise and then collide with a 1991 Honda Prelude on the opposite side of the road.

Both the 20-year-old and the 22-year-old Honda driver were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two men’s deaths mark the 120th and 121st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. An investigation is ongoing.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES