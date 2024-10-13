2 dead in east Las Vegas crash
Two men were killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Sunrise Manor.
Two men were killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Sunrise Manor.
The crash occurred around 1:03 a.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard near Sloan Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said a 20-year-old in a 2003 Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan was driving west on Lake Mead at a high speed when he struck a center median, which caused the car to turn counterclockwise and then collide with a 1991 Honda Prelude on the opposite side of the road.
Both the 20-year-old and the 22-year-old Honda driver were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The two men’s deaths mark the 120th and 121st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. An investigation is ongoing.