2 dead in east Las Vegas crash

Two men were killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Sunrise Manor.

The crash occurred around 1:03 a.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard near Sloan Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a 20-year-old in a 2003 Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan was driving west on Lake Mead at a high speed when he struck a center median, which caused the car to turn counterclockwise and then collide with a 1991 Honda Prelude on the opposite side of the road.

Both the 20-year-old and the 22-year-old Honda driver were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two men’s deaths mark the 120th and 121st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. An investigation is ongoing.