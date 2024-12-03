2 hit in southwest valley as auto-pedestrian crashes continue

Two pedestrians were hit near West Tropicana Avenue and South Fort Apache Road just after 10 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Man dies after his pickup reverses over him in south end of valley, police say

A string of auto-pedestrian incidents across the Las Vegas Valley was extended Monday night when two people were hit and hospitalized after a southwest valley collision.

One vehicle hit both pedestrians The extent of injuries were not immediately available. Impairment of the driver was not a factor, police said.

The deadly auto-pedestrian collisions recently:

— A pedestrian was killed about 5:40 a.m. Monday in a northeast valley collision near North Pecos and East Gowan roads, becoming the fourth pedestrian valley in six days.

— A Seattle resident was killed shortly after noon Monday when he stopped his pickup near South Maryland Parkway and East Cactus Avenue, failed to put it in park and got out. The Ford F-250 reversed and ran over the man, police said. He died later at University Medical Center.

— On Friday night, a hit-and-run in the central valley left one person dead Friday, near East Flamingo Road, east of South Eastern Avenue, police said.

— On Saturday, an 11:40 a.m. collision in a shopping center parking lot left an 80-year-old man dead in the 1600 block of West Warm Springs Road just east of North Arroyo Grande Boulevard, according to Henderson police.

— Two pedestrians were killed and two suffered critical injuries as a result of four collisions — including two hit-and-runs — in the span of just over nine hours from Wednesday into early Thanksgiving morning. The first fatality occurred about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at South Nellis Boulevard and East Twain Avenue. Impairment was not a factor, police said. A second fatality occurred just before 2 a.m. Thursday when a stolen and speeding 2013 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on East Lake Mead Boulevard hit a pedestrian on a scooter near Sloan Lane.

