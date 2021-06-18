215 Beltway repave to complete highway widening project

Motorist traveling on the 215 Beltway between Windmill Lane and Pecos can expect significant traffic congestion as a repaving project is carried out in the area.

Repaving of the 215 Beltway between Windmill Lane and Pecos Road is set to begin June 20, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists traveling on the 215 Beltway between Windmill Lane and Pecos can expect significant traffic congestion over the next few weeks as a repaving project is carried out in the area.

The repaving will begin Sunday night and last until Aug. 2, Clark County announced Thursday.

The repaving project includes restriping to complete the widening project on the stretch of the beltway. The 215 features three travel lanes in each direction but will be opened to four lanes on each side once the project is complete.

Work will mainly occur between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.

The westbound side of the beltway will be paved first, with traffic being limited to one travel lane during the overnight hours and intermittent closures of the highway on- and off-ramps. Traffic on the westbound side will be limited to two travel lanes during the day.

The paving operation is slated to move to the eastbound side of the 215 in early July and at that time the westbound side will open to four lanes of traffic.

During construction on the eastbound side, lanes will be also be reduced to one travel lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings, with intermittent closures of the highway on- and off-ramps. Like the westbound work, the eastbound side will be reduced to two travel lanes during the day.

The repaving will mark the culmination of the $30 million project that began in April 2020.

Once the repaving is complete, the 215 will be four lanes in each direction from Pecos in Henderson through Charleston Boulevard in Summerlin, outside of a small stretch near Interstate 15.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.