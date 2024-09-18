74°F
215 Beltway/Summerlin Parkway interchange project to get major upgrade

An aerial view of the current 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. The interchange is set for a $130 million revamp, which the contract is up for approval at Tuesday's Clark County Commission meeting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An aerial view of the current 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. The interchange is set for a $130 million revamp, which the contract is up for approval at Tuesday's Clark County Commission meeting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An aerial view of the current 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. The interchange is set for a $130 million revamp, which the contract is up for approval at Tuesday's Clark County Commission meeting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An aerial view of the current 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. The interchange is set for a $130 million revamp, which the contract is up for approval at Tuesday's Clark County Commission meeting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An aerial view of the current 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. The interchange is set for a $130 million revamp, which the contract is up for approval at Tuesday's Clark County Commission meeting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 7:18 pm
 

The 215 Beltway-Summerlin Parkway interchange is expected to get a major upgrade after a local paving company landed a $130 million contract for the project.

Clark County commissioners unanimously approved the contract Tuesday, with Las Vegas Paving’s $130 million bid coming in much lower than Fisher Sand and Gravel Company’s nearly $205 million bid. The contract, approved as part of the consent agenda, was not discussed during the meeting.

The project includes the building of four new roadway bridges, widening of the existing Summerlin Parkway bridge over the 215 and adding three trail bridges.

Other work tied to the project includes adding new retaining walls; storm drainage facilities; curbs, gutters and sidewalks; street lighting; traffic signals modifications; and utility modifications and relocations.

Earlier this year Clark County told the Review-Journal that construction would kick off this year. Construction of the project is expected to take about two years to complete.

While work was initially expected to begin earlier this year, the project design process took longer than expected, and during the planning stages the entity responsible for maintaining Summerlin Parkway shifted from the city of Las Vegas to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland, in an email, called the interchange project “an exciting and vital development for the region, aimed at greatly improving traffic flow and safety in an area that sees a significant amount of commuter and recreational traffic.”

“Although NDOT is not directly involved in the construction of the 215 Beltway/Summerlin Parkway interchange project, we recognize its potential to improve access for residents in the surrounding areas,” her email stated. By enhancing the connection between the 215 and Summerlin Parkway, the project could streamline access to the parkway, providing motorists more direct routes, McFarland added.

NDOT last year completed a seven-month-long project on Summerlin Parkway, between the 215 and Buffalo Drive. That project included repaving and cleaning the median along the stretch of the parkway.

“NDOT remains committed to ensuring that Summerlin Parkway is well-maintained and able to support these infrastructure improvements, working closely with Clark County on necessary coordination for the project,” McFarland said. “We look forward to supporting the community’s access to this important roadway as construction moves forward.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

