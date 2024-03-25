59°F
45-year-old man dies in northwest valley motorcycle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2024 - 9:32 am
 
Updated March 25, 2024 - 9:35 am
(Review-Journal file)
Nevada State Police said a 45-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday in a crash in the northwest valley.

Police said Tony Vaughan was driving a 2020 Harley-Davison motorcycle north on the U.S. Highway 95 off-ramp at Kyle Canyon Road when he drove off the road and entered the left dirt shoulder around 10:44 p.m.

Vaughan struck a metal road barrier, and his motorcycle overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.

