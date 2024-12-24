54°F
Ambulance rolls over after crash in east Las Vegas

FILE - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2024 - 6:49 pm
 

An ambulance was struck by a car on Monday in east Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the ambulance collided with the vehicle at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue around 3:20 p.m., which caused the ambulance to roll onto its side.

Three people were taken to an area hospital after the crash with minor injuries. Police said they do not believe the driver of the vehicle involved was impaired.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

