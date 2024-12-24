Ambulance rolls over after crash in east Las Vegas

An ambulance was struck by a car and rolled onto its side on Monday in east Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the ambulance collided with the vehicle at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue around 3:20 p.m., which caused the ambulance to roll onto its side.

Three people were taken to an area hospital after the crash with minor injuries. Police said they do not believe the driver of the vehicle involved was impaired.

