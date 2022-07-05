Authorities investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas

(RTC Fast cameras)

Authorities were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas early Tuesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said that it responded to the fatality at Interstate 15 in the area of Charleston Boulevard at 3:48 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada later tweeted about a crash in the same area, saying at 5:10 a.m. that there was a crash on Pinto Lane at the I-15 on-ramp and that the on-ramp was closed.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the Pinto Lane southbound on-ramp sometime between midnight and 3:48 a.m. The man died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area and investigators need the public’s help in solving the crime.

“It’s believed to be a Ford pickup truck with front right damage and missing a headlight,” Wellman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference Nevada State Police case number 220700257.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.