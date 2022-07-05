101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Traffic

Authorities investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2022 - 6:51 am
 
Updated July 5, 2022 - 2:26 pm
(RTC Fast cameras)
(RTC Fast cameras)

Authorities were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas early Tuesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said that it responded to the fatality at Interstate 15 in the area of Charleston Boulevard at 3:48 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada later tweeted about a crash in the same area, saying at 5:10 a.m. that there was a crash on Pinto Lane at the I-15 on-ramp and that the on-ramp was closed.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the Pinto Lane southbound on-ramp sometime between midnight and 3:48 a.m. The man died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area and investigators need the public’s help in solving the crime.

“It’s believed to be a Ford pickup truck with front right damage and missing a headlight,” Wellman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference Nevada State Police case number 220700257.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
2
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
3
REMEMBER WHEN: Vintage pools on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Vintage pools on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
4
Man arrested in Illinois shooting that killed 6
Man arrested in Illinois shooting that killed 6
5
ESPN analyst Hank Goldberg dies at Las Vegas home
ESPN analyst Hank Goldberg dies at Las Vegas home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Underground loop approved for Strip-downtown connection
By / RJ

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved the monorail agreement for the project, paving way for the underground transportation system featuring a fleet of Teslas to include five initial downtown stops.