Boring Company buys Vegas Loop land near UNLV

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has purchased another plot as expansion of the Vegas Loop people mover system is on the horizon.

Object Dash, an affiliate company of Boring Co., bought a 1.8-acre parcel located on Paradise Road across University Center Drive from the Thomas & Mack Center for $7.2 million, according to Clark County records.

The land is tied to the planned University Center Loop that will connect the area near UNLV to the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to county records.

This is the second land buy in less than a year by Boring Co., with a July $3.7 million purchase of 1.4 acres on Valley View Drive near Chinatown. In 2022 the company also purchased two plots next to each other on south Las Vegas Boulevard near the Pinball Hall of Fame.

At full build-out the Vegas Loop will stretch from south Las Vegas Boulevard to downtown Las Vegas, with stops planned for Chinatown, Allegiant Stadium and the Thomas & Mack Center.

The system is planned to include 93 stations spread out across 68 miles of tunnel, according to the Boring Co.

The one operating portion of the system is the Convention Center Loop that transports passengers between three expo halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s campus and Resorts World. Two offshoots are under varying stages of construction to Encore and Westgate.

Outisde of the land the Boring Co. has purchased, the majority of the stations along the planned route will be paid for by the resort or business owners. Property owners also will decide on what their planned station will look kuje and choose if it will be located above or below ground.

The Convention Center Loop is free for convention attendees to use, but once the system ventures outside of that, Boring Co. will charge a fee. Based on four sample rides posted on Boring Co.’s website, the average ride could cost around $1.70 per mile.

