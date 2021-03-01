Boulder Highway at Russell Road reopened after police activity
The intersection of Boulder Highway and Russell Road has reopened after a temporary closure because of police activity.
Updated March 1, 2021 - 4:56 pm
Police said a woman in the intersection was in medical distress as of about 1:13 p.m., refusing to comply with officers. She was taken into custody by 3:45 p.m., police said.
The Regional Transportation Commission reported that the intersection had been reopened to traffic as of about 4:20 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
