Boulder Highway at Russell Road reopened after police activity

The intersection of Boulder Highway and Russell Road has reopened after a temporary closure because of police activity.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said a woman in the intersection was in medical distress as of about 1:13 p.m., refusing to comply with officers. She was taken into custody by 3:45 p.m., police said.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported that the intersection had been reopened to traffic as of about 4:20 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.