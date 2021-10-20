Boy critical after being struck by car in central Las Vegas

The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

(RTC Cameras)

A child is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in central Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said the boy was hit at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway around 12:50 p.m.

The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Parra said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.