Boy critical after being struck by car in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2021 - 2:49 pm
 
Updated October 20, 2021 - 2:52 pm
A child is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in central Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said the boy was hit at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway around 12:50 p.m.

The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Parra said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST