Traffic

Car crashes into pole in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 11:53 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating after a car crashed into an electrical pole in the central valley.

A gray sedan hit the pole near Tropicana Avenue and Cameron Street, near The Orleans, police said.

The pole is blocking some of the lanes, so traffic may be delayed, police said. No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

