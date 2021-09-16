Casino Center US 95 on-ramp downtown to close for 6 weeks

The U.S. Highway 95 northbound Casino Center Boulevard onramp is set to close for six weeks in downtown Las Vegas.

The weeks-long closure is tied to a $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project occurring on a stretch of U.S. 95 in the downtown area, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Starting Sept. 24, U.S. 95 will continue to have two travel lanes in each direction between Eastern Avenue and Interstate 15. All lanes will be pushed to the southbound side of the freeway as work proceeds on the northbound side.

Other impacts ahead of that, including significant lane reductions, are needed in the coming days to relocate barrier rail in preparation of shifting U.S. 95 traffic to the center lanes.

The restrictions are as followed:

Sunday night

U.S. 95 northbound reduced to one lane from Eastern Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard from 11 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Monday night

U.S. 95 northbound reduced to one lane from Las Vegas Boulevard to I-15 from 11 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday night

U.S. 95 southbound reduced to one lane between I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard from midnight until 5 a.m.

Wednesday night

— Eastern on-ramp to U.S. 95 northbound closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Sept. 23.

— Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to U.S. 95 northbound closed from1 a.m.- 6 a.m.

Sept. 23

— Casino Center on-ramp to U.S. 95 northbound closed at 11 p.m. for six weeks.

— U.S. 95 northbound reduced to one lane between Eastern and I-15 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sept. 24 .

— Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to U.S. 95 northbound closed from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sept 24.

The project is aimed at extending the near-term service life of the 2-mile long viaduct, portions of which were built nearly 60 years ago.

Construction began on the project in April and is slated to wrap up in mid-2022.

