Clark County fuel tax scheduled to increase Monday

Fuel taxes are scheduled to slightly increase starting Monday in Clark County.

Fuel taxes will rise by 2.9 cents to 23 cents per gallon of gas sold, as part of the fuel revenue indexing program, according to the Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada. The increase is due to the program’s use of inflation as a way to set taxes.

“The inflation rate depends on a 10-year rolling average of the producer price index and cannot exceed 4 cents per gallon per year,” Angela Castro, deputy CEO of the RTC said in an email. “Regardless of the gas price at the pump, the RTC, the Nevada Department of Transportation, and Clark County will receive 23 cents per gallon of gas sold through June 30, 2025.”

Fuel revenue indexing is one of three main sources of highway funding in Clark County; motor vehicle fuel tax and sales tax being the others.

The revenue indexing funding was approved by Clark County voters. It was first initiated in 2014 for a three-year term following legislative approval in 2013. In 2016, voters approved a 10-year extension of the indexing.

The current program is set to expire in 2026 and it can again be extended via another public vote, or the Legislature could work with the RTC to allow for a continuance of the fuel revenue indexing.

To date, the RTC has funded 674 road projects, leading to 16,000 jobs via fuel revenue indexing, Castro said.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline Friday in Las Vegas was $3.97, according to AAA. The price remained flat compared to Thursday and is up 1 cent over the last week. The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is down 17 cents over the last month.

The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was 4.03 Friday, down 1 cent over the last week and 26 cents lower than a month ago, according to AAA.

