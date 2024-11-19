Coroner confirms man died in mutli-vehicle July crash

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday determined that a man died from injuries sustained in a July crash, and not from a medical episode.

Las Vegas Grand Prix traffic: What motorists can expect during race week

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a ride down the race-ready Strip as F1 week begins — VIDEO

Pedestrian died a few days after collision with sedan west of Strip, police say

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday determined that a man died from injuries sustained in a July crash, not from a medical episode.

The Metropolitan Police Department said 80-year-old Matthew Link, of Las Vegas, died after a multi-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:09 a.m. July 5 at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and South Pavilion Center Drive.

Police said a man driving a 2012 Ford Escape ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a 2016 Audi A3, which had a green traffic signal.

The Ford continued southwest after striking the Audi and then hit a stopped 2015 BMW325i, which caused the BMW to rotate 90 degrees, police said.

Police said impairment is not suspected in the collision.

The Audi driver was taken to University Medical Center with claimed injuries, but the BMW driver claimed no injuries, according to police.

The Ford driver sustained life-threatening injuries at the time of the crash and later died at UMC, police said. However, the cause and manner of death had not yet been determined by the coroner.

On Monday, the coroner’s office notified Metro that the Ford driver died from his injuries sustained in the crash, making his death the 142nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.