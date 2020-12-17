49°F
Crash causes fuel leak, closes part of I-15 near Overton

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2020 - 10:49 am
 
A portion of Interstate 15 near Overton is closed Thursday morning following a crash that caused a fuel leak, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on northbound I-15 at the state Route 169 exit near Overton, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol posted about 10:30 a.m. The crash involved two tractor-trailers and resulted in a “large fuel leak.”

The northbound portion of the highway is closed, and traffic is being diverted around the scene while officials clean up the fuel, the Highway Patrol said. The agency advised drivers to avoid the area.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

