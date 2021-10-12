Crash causes Las Vegas Boulevard closure

Las Vegas Boulevard South was closed for hours near the Circus Circus resort early Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Boulevard South was closed for hours near the Circus Circus resort early Tuesday after a car crash caused a water main to break.

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 2:20 a.m. a motorist drove his car into a fixed object in the 2500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near Liset Way, “causing a water main to rupture, spilling water into Las Vegas Boulevard.”

The road was closed for hours in both directions as the Las Vegas Valley Water Authority repaired the line break. The road was reopened by 6 a.m.

The motorist was not seriously injured.

