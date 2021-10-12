49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Traffic

Crash causes Las Vegas Boulevard closure

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 6:32 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Boulevard South was closed for hours near the Circus Circus resort early Tuesday after a car crash caused a water main to break.

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 2:20 a.m. a motorist drove his car into a fixed object in the 2500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near Liset Way, “causing a water main to rupture, spilling water into Las Vegas Boulevard.”

The road was closed for hours in both directions as the Las Vegas Valley Water Authority repaired the line break. The road was reopened by 6 a.m.

The motorist was not seriously injured.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jon Gruden resigns as coach of the Raiders
Jon Gruden resigns as coach of the Raiders
2
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
3
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
4
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
5
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose millions on worst week of NFL season
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose millions on worst week of NFL season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST