Crash, disabled truck slow I-15 northbound traffic at Sahara

Interstate 15’s northbound lanes were restricted to one lane in central Las Vegas early Friday due to an accident and resulting disabled vehicle.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were observed blocking all but one lane of I-15 northbound at Sahara Avenue. A tractor trailer truck was disabled and in a center lane of the interstate. Another vehicle was observed on the side shoulder of the road as troopers investigated. Debris was also observed in the roadway.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada issued a traffic alert for the interstate, describing the incident as a “disabled vehicle … with right lanes blocked.”

