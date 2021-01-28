41°F
Crash on US 95 at Russell Road in Henderson causing long backup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 7:55 am
 
Updated January 28, 2021 - 8:01 am
Traffic in the 215 Beltway in Henderson is nearly stopped about 7:30 a.m. Thursday; Jan. 28; 20 ...
Traffic in the 215 Beltway in Henderson is nearly stopped about 7:30 a.m. Thursday; Jan. 28; 2021; for an accident at Russell Road and U.S. 95 that involved a motorcyclist. (RTC Fasst camera)

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at Russell Road in Henderson were closed early Thursday due to a vehicle crash.

The crash occurred just after 6:40 a.m. and left a motorist injured. The highway was closed about 20 minutes later and remained closed as of 8:55 a.m.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the closure was causing significant traffic delays. including a forced exit at Russell Road. A camera in the area showed extensive traffic backups that appeared to stretch for more than a mile.

The Nevada Highway Patrol could not be immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

