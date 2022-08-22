101°F
Crash shuts down southbound lanes of US 95 west of downtown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2022 - 6:41 pm
 
US 95 at Decatur Blvd. just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (RTC FastCam)
US 95 at Decatur Blvd. just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (RTC FastCam)
The overhead board shows all lanes closed on southbound US 95 near Valley View about 5:45 p.m. ...
The overhead board shows all lanes closed on southbound US 95 near Valley View about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (RTC FastCam)

A motorcycle crash with injuries has shut down all southbound lanes of US 95 at Decatur Boulevard, leading to significant delays.

The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 95 between Valley View Boulevard and Rancho Road according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Drivers were urged to take other routes.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

