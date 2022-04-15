Driver crashes into Boulder City police unit on I-11 injuring officer

Motorists using Interstate 11 in the Boulder City area were advised to prepare for significant delays early Friday due to a vehicle fire in the area.

A vehicle fire closed all lanes of Interstate 11 in Boulder City on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A Boulder City police officer suffered minor injuries after another driver crashed into the officer's vehicle on Interstate 11 Friday, April 15, 2022. (Boulder City Police Department)

A Boulder City police officer suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into the officer’s car on Interstate 11 early Friday.

Motorists using I-11 in the Boulder City area were advised to prepare for significant delays early Friday due to a vehicle fire in the area around 3:15 a.m.

The Regional Transportation Commission said all lanes of I-11 were closed at mile marker 2 in Boulder City.

The officer was shutting down southbound traffic after responding to the fire and was outside the vehicle when a driver failed to stop for the road closure, according to a Boulder City police Facebook post.

The officer jumped out of the way as the other vehicle hit the police car.

The other driver was uninjured and cited, according to the post.

Transportation cameras in the area showed firefighters working to address the fire and clean up the area at 6 a.m.

