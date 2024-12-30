Driver dies in Christmas Day crash in Las Vegas Valley

A driver died early Christmas morning on the 215 Beltway after striking a median concrete wall and an SUV.

How traffic will be affected by the New Year’s party on the Strip

Woman dies after being ejected from car in North Las Vegas crash

A driver died early Christmas morning on the 215 Beltway after striking a median concrete wall and an SUV.

Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2009 Infinity G37 was traveling west “at a speed too fast for conditions” on Interstate 215 to go onto the westbound Windmill Lane off-ramp when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the car.

Police said the driver then lost control through the I-215 and Windmill Lane intersection and struck a concrete wall around 12:41 a.m. The front of the Infinity also struck a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV that was traveling east in the intersection and was attempting to make a left turn onto westbound I-215.

The Volkswagen was able to make a stop on the I-215 westbound on-ramp, police said.

The Infinity driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office at a later date.