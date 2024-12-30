Driver dies in Christmas Day crash in Las Vegas Valley
A driver died early Christmas morning on the 215 Beltway after striking a median concrete wall and an SUV.
A driver died early Christmas morning on the 215 Beltway after striking a median concrete wall and an SUV.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2009 Infinity G37 was traveling west “at a speed too fast for conditions” on Interstate 215 to go onto the westbound Windmill Lane off-ramp when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the car.
Police said the driver then lost control through the I-215 and Windmill Lane intersection and struck a concrete wall around 12:41 a.m. The front of the Infinity also struck a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV that was traveling east in the intersection and was attempting to make a left turn onto westbound I-215.
The Volkswagen was able to make a stop on the I-215 westbound on-ramp, police said.
The Infinity driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office at a later date.