Driver sought after fatal crash near Mount Charleston

Police were seeking a driver who left the scene of a fatal crash Sunday in the Spring Mountains National Recreational Area, near Mount Charleston.

Troopers responded just before 2:20 p.m. to Lee Canyon Road near mile marker 7, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release. Authorities said a silver 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a silver 2022 GMC Sierra pickup were both eastbound on Lee Canyon, approaching the mile marker.

When the driver of the Jeep attempted to pass the pickup truck, the driver of the pickup crossed the center line in an attempt to pass a Toyota pickup at the same time, troopers said. The pickup then entered the westbound travel lane in the direct path of the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Joshua Gilbert-Amado Hernandez, 23, of Las Vegas, steered left to avoid a crash and entered the left shoulder, the Highway Patrol said. He then over-corrected the vehicle to the right and re-entered the travel lanes while rotating clockwise. The Jeep then overturned, ejecting Hernandez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the GMC pickup truck did not remain on scene, the Highway Patrol said.

The death was the 13th fatality in the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command this year, and the Traffic Homicide Unit was investigating.

