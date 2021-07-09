Fatal crash closes portion of I-215 Beltway in Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:14 a.m. on the beltway near West Cheyenne Avenue. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A fatal crash closed a segment of the 215 Beltway in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:14 a.m. on the beltway near West Cheyenne Avenue. Further details were not immediately released but motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

