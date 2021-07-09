100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Traffic

Fatal crash closes portion of I-215 Beltway in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2021 - 9:26 am
 
A fatal vehicle crash has closed a segment of the 215 Beltway in the Las Vegas Valley. (RTC tra ...
A fatal vehicle crash has closed a segment of the 215 Beltway in the Las Vegas Valley. (RTC traffic camera)

A fatal crash closed a segment of the 215 Beltway in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:14 a.m. on the beltway near West Cheyenne Avenue. Further details were not immediately released but motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
2
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
3
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
4
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
5
Las Vegas sets July 8 heat record at 114; all-time records possible this weekend
Las Vegas sets July 8 heat record at 114; all-time records possible this weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST