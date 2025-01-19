Fatal crash in Centennial Spaghetti Bowl shuts down ramp

A fatal crash involving a private bus and an SUV early Sunday morning shut down a ramp in the Centennial Spaghetti Bowl.

Nevada Highway Patrol said an SUV struck a small, private passenger bus from behind on the Interstate 11 northbound ramp connecting to westbound 215 Beltway around 1:37 a.m.

One man died at the scene, Highway Patrol said.

#TrafficAlert I-11 northbound to go northbound I-215 westbound ramp is closed, due to a fatal crash. This ramp will be closed for an undetermined amount of time for investigation. Please use alternate routes and avoid area. pic.twitter.com/deAmJF31zQ — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) January 19, 2025

Highway Patrol said the ramp will be closed for several hours for investigation. Drivers are encouraged to take the 215 east to Jones Boulevard and then turn around to go west on the beltway.