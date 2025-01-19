36°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Fatal crash in Centennial Spaghetti Bowl shuts down ramp

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
A Tesla with passengers leaves the Westgate's Vegas Loop station, an underground transportation ...
Boring Company’s Vegas Loop set to open latest resort station
Another Rat Pack member-named road opens to traffic in Las Vegas
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist dies nearly week after morning rush hour crash near Strip
2024 one of the deadliest years on Nevada roads on record
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2025 - 7:20 am
 

A fatal crash involving a private bus and an SUV early Sunday morning shut down a ramp in the Centennial Spaghetti Bowl.

Nevada Highway Patrol said an SUV struck a small, private passenger bus from behind on the Interstate 11 northbound ramp connecting to westbound 215 Beltway around 1:37 a.m.

One man died at the scene, Highway Patrol said.

Highway Patrol said the ramp will be closed for several hours for investigation. Drivers are encouraged to take the 215 east to Jones Boulevard and then turn around to go west on the beltway.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES