Fatal rollover crash shuts down part of Pahrump Valley Highway

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2024 - 8:10 pm
 
Updated December 24, 2024 - 8:27 pm

A fatal crash shut down Pahrump Valley Highway outside of Pahrump on Tuesday evening.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a vehicle rolled over on the highway, also known as state Route 160, in a westbound lane around 7:13 p.m. The driver of the vehicle died in the crash.

All lanes are currently closed on the highway at Pinion Drive, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Highway Patrol Sgt. James Pazos said that crews are on scene working to get a travel lane open in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to re-route to U.S. Highway 95 to state route 160 to avoid the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

