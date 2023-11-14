69°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Flamingo Road could get permanent bridge near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2023 - 11:50 am
 
A bridge for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is under construction at the intersection of Fl ...
A bridge for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is under construction at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, as seen on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Talks are underway to build a permanent bridge on Flamingo Road over Koval Lane near the Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s top executive said Tuesday.

A temporary bridge built there during preparations for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix has shown to improve traffic flow, and a permanent bridge could be constructed there, LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill told reporters during a briefing after the organization’s regular meeting Tuesday morning.

The talks are happening between Clark County, F1 and the LVCVA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO
3
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
4
Rare lakefront home in Las Vegas Valley on market for $7.2M
Rare lakefront home in Las Vegas Valley on market for $7.2M
5
2 Henderson Water Street District casinos sold to LV company
2 Henderson Water Street District casinos sold to LV company
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Presidential hopeful RFK Jr. and Tucker Carlson to speak at Las Vegas conference
Presidential hopeful RFK Jr. and Tucker Carlson to speak at Las Vegas conference
Historic Westside casino-resort developer seeks time to revise project
Historic Westside casino-resort developer seeks time to revise project
Knights preview: Team transitions from White House to work
Knights preview: Team transitions from White House to work
Board approves spending $6.5M to prepare former Riviera site for development
Board approves spending $6.5M to prepare former Riviera site for development
March for Israel brings thousands to DC to denounce antisemitism
March for Israel brings thousands to DC to denounce antisemitism
Renowned Israeli peace activist confirmed killed in Hamas attack
Renowned Israeli peace activist confirmed killed in Hamas attack