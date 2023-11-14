Flamingo Road could get permanent bridge near Strip

A temporary bridge built during preparations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix could become a permanent fixture, an executive says.

A bridge for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is under construction at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, as seen on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Talks are underway to build a permanent bridge on Flamingo Road over Koval Lane near the Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s top executive said Tuesday.

A temporary bridge built there during preparations for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix has shown to improve traffic flow, and a permanent bridge could be constructed there, LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill told reporters during a briefing after the organization’s regular meeting Tuesday morning.

The talks are happening between Clark County, F1 and the LVCVA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

