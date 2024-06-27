106°F
Henderson plans to add crossing guards at middle schools

Middle school children cross Valle Verde Drive as they leave Greenspun Junior High School on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Henderson.
Middle school children cross Valle Verde Drive as they leave Greenspun Junior High School on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in west valley
Motorist dies week after southeast valley collision
German railway manufacturer to open $20M facility in North Las Vegas
‘This is so unexpected’: Family reeling from motorcyclist’s death in Las Vegas crash
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 4:37 pm
 

Henderson could follow in Clark County’s footsteps and add crossing guards at middle schools in the city this upcoming school year.

The Henderson City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on increasing the crossing guard budget for the 2024-25 school year, by $294,732, to $1.88 million, to add crossing guards at middle schools, in addition to those already stationed at elementary schools.

“The presence of crossing guards reassures parents and children about the safety of the school route, which can encourage more children to walk or bike to and from school,” the item’s agenda background material said.

Henderson Police didn’t immediately have the number of middle schools and crossing guards that would be included in the initiative.

The move comes following officials in February approving adding 84 crossing guards to patrol the 23 middle schools in unincorporated Clark County.

That move was spearheaded by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, in part following a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigation which revealed middle school students were the most at risk when walking near schools.

Naft, who helped start the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety, applauded Henderson officials for being the next area in Southern Nevada to take on the safety issue.

“As the most vulnerable road users, pedestrians — especially our young students — deserve the added protection of guards in their school zones,” Naft said in a text message. “I look forward to working with all jurisdictions in Clark County to ensure my proposal to provide coverage at middle schools valley-wide is adopted.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

