Henderson police working to stop red light runners with new indicator lights

Henderson is working to get a handle on red-light runners by using indicator lights installed at a dozen intersections throughout the city.

Read light indicators on a street light pole at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Red-light indicators, which have been in use by Henderson police for just over a month at selected intersections, provide police officers with a tool to safely enforce red-light- running laws with motorists who disregard them.

The bright LED lights are mounted on the side of the traffic poles and light up when the traffic signals going in that specific direction are red. There is a red indicator light, which indicates a through lane has a red signal and a blue light, which lights up when a left-turn signal turns red.

This will allow the department “to be able to have an officer sit downstream from the intersection and observe the indicators,” Henderson Police Sgt. Roger Matuszak said. “We’ll sit downstream from the intersection where we can enter traffic safely instead of cut across an intersection through cross traffic to get to a violator, like we have been in the past.”

Since the red-light indicators are hardwired and connected to the same power source as the red light, there is no mistake when one of the indicator lights is on. “If the electrons are flowing to one, they’re flowing to the other,” Matuszak said.

Here are the 12 intersections throughout Henderson with red-light indicators installed:

— Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway

— Boulder Highway and Horizon Drive

— Sunset Road and Marks Street

— Sunset and Stephanie Street

— Stephanie and Warm Springs Road

— St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue;

— St. Rose and Raiders Way

— Horizon Ridge Parkway and Eastern

— Horizon Ridge and Green Valley Parkway

— Horizon Ridge and Horizon

— Green Valley and Warm Springs

— Green Valley and Sunset

The pilot program could grow larger if data collected during the period shows success in curbing red-light runners at the selected intersections.

“The intersections were chosen by volume, the number of accidents and public outcry for the sake of enforcement,” Matuszak said. “Once we get some data back, which I would anticipate would be in about six to 12 months, we could make an informed decision to whether or not we want to use more, or put them in other places. Or maybe even relocate some of the ones we already have, to make it more feasible for enforcement.”

