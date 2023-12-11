Here’s the next step for north Strip pedestrian bridge project

It could cost as much as $400 million to build the bridge at an intersection that saw nearly 600 crashes over a nine-year period.

This rendering shows a proposed circular pedestrian bridge over the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. The bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. (City of Las Vegas)

The process that could lead to the construction of a futuristic pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue is moving forward.

Last week the Las Vegas City Council awarded Innova Technologies a contract to provide a structural review of GC Wallace’s previously completed project design.

Despite the hiring, the city did not have a timeline for when it might bid the project out to contractors or when construction could begin. The project could cost as much as $40 million to build.

“Once the city gets that review, a decision will be made on whether or not to pursue funding and bid the project,” Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said in an email.

Up to 85,000 vehicles and thousands of pedestrians cross the intersection daily, according to the city.

Between 2009 and 2018, 595 crashes occurred at the intersection, which resulted in 326 injuries and two deaths.

The area is located in the growing north Strip area, which saw Resorts World open in 2020 and will soon see the long-awaited debut of Fountainebleau, which is set to open this week.

