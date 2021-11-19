Highway between Las Vegas, Phoenix reopens after fatal crash

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says at least one person died in a multivehicle crash that closed the main highway route between Phoenix and Las Vegas Friday morning.

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says at least one person died in a multivehicle crash that closed the main highway route between Phoenix and Las Vegas Friday morning.

The crash about 5:30 a.m. closed both directions of U.S. Highway 93 north of Wickenburg, which is 53 miles northwest of Phoenix, the DPS said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that all lanes had reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

News video appeared to show at least two heavily damaged vehicles, including a car on embankment next to the highway and a truck on the opposite shoulder. Both appeared to have severe front-end damage.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Interstates 17 and 40 provide a longer but alternative route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.