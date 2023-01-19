Hoover Dam bridge inspection to cause lane closures next week

Motorists should brace for travel impacts on Hoover Dam bridge next week.

The Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge above the Hoover Dam on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Motorists should brace for travel impacts on Hoover Dam bridge next week.

Daily lane closures on Interstate 11 northbound and southbound over the Mike O’Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge will occur over a five-day period for crews to inspect the structure, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The outside southbound lane over the bridge will close daily between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Followed by the outside lane of the northbound lanes closing daily between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The pedestrian sidewalk will also be closed during the northbound lane closures.

The bridge inspections are conducted on a biennial basis per federal law. The 1,900-foot-long, 890-foot-tall steel-and-concrete composite arch bridge opened to traffic in Oct. 2010.

NDOT inspects most Nevada bridges, including city and county-maintained structures, every two years.

Bridges known to have more extensive deterioration are inspected more frequently, than newer bridges are inspected every four years.

Nevada bridges rank as some of the safest in the country, being named among the nation’s best by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association for the eight years running.

