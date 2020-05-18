HOV lane restriping occurring on multiple overnights this week in Las Vegas

Crews are set to begin restriping the high occupancy vehicle lanes along Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 on Monday night, creating additional carpool entrance and exit points.

The high occupancy vehicle lane is largely empty on Interstate 15 southbound near the East Flamingo Road exit, June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Crews are set to begin restriping the high occupancy vehicle lanes along Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 on Monday night, creating additional carpool entrance and exit points, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The 22-mile HOV system was added as part of the nearly $1 billion Project Neon. The system runs from Silverado Ranch Boulevard on I-15 in the south to Elkhorn Drive on U.S. 95 in the northwest valley.

The new entry/exit points will be added after the restriping efforts are completed. The work was originally slated to occur earlier this month but was delayed due to coronavirus-related issues involving a material supplier.

“These additional access points along the HOV network facilitate greater ease of use for motorists, thereby encouraging more carpooling,” transportation department spokesman Tony Illia said.

A new access point is being added along I-15 northbound, just south of Sahara Avenue, with another between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard. Meanwhile, I-15 southbound will get another access point, just south of Sahara, with another just south of the 215 Beltway.

U.S. 95 northbound will get another access point between the Spaghetti Bowl interchange and Martin Luther King Boulevard, with two more access points at Craig Road — one for northbound traffic and another for southbound motorists.

The restriping work will take place overnight this week, resulting in temporary lane closures. New sign installation is also part of the work planned.

Monday: The I-15 northbound HOV flyover to U.S. 95 northbound will be closed from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. Tuesday. The HOV and inside travel lane will be closed along northbound U.S. 95 at Rancho Drive.

Tuesday-Wednesday: The HOV and inside travel lane along U.S. 95 northbound between Alexander and Lone Mountain roads will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday-Thursday: The HOV and inside travel lane along U.S. 95 southbound between Ann and Lone Mountain roads will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday-Friday: The HOV and inside travel lane along I-15 northbound between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday.

Additional overnight closures will come at a later date for other restriping work tied to the HOV system.

