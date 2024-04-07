I-11 double fatality crash early Sunday included wrong-way driver
A man and woman were ejected and died near Boulder City early Sunday, said the Nevada Highway Patrol.
It was a wrong-way driver that caused the two traffic fatalities on Interstate 11 near Boulder City just before 7 a.m. Sunday.
The preliminary investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol indicated that a silver 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling the wrong way (southbound in the northbound travel lanes) on I-11, when it struck a gray Ford Escape that was traveling northbound in the far left lane of I-11. The vehicles collided at their right front and both driver’s were ejected, according to a news release.
The drivers, a man and a woman, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been released by the Clark County coroner’s office following next of kin notification.