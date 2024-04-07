75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

I-11 double fatality crash early Sunday included wrong-way driver

Cameras show police activity on Interstate 11 near Boulder City after a fatal crash on Sunday, ...
Cameras show police activity on Interstate 11 near Boulder City after a fatal crash on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
More Stories
A train on the Las Vegas Monorail decked out in a Super Bowl wrap at the MGM Grand, with the Tr ...
Monorail to remain in operation along Strip; could be repurposed in future
A motorist drives past street signals recently added at the intersections of Third Street and G ...
Here’s where new traffic signals are being added across Las Vegas Valley
Artist Thomas Archey of "Mystère" by Cirque du Soleil dances at a pop up performance to commem ...
Treasure Island looks to rename road in honor of Cirque show
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., right, poses for a photo with Regional Transportation Commission Deputy ...
$3.3M awarded to improve traffic safety in Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2024 - 8:09 am
 
Updated April 9, 2024 - 4:11 pm

It was a wrong-way driver that caused the two traffic fatalities on Interstate 11 near Boulder City just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

The preliminary investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol indicated that a silver 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling the wrong way (southbound in the northbound travel lanes) on I-11, when it struck a gray Ford Escape that was traveling northbound in the far left lane of I-11. The vehicles collided at their right front and both driver’s were ejected, according to a news release.

The drivers, a man and a woman, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released by the Clark County coroner’s office following next of kin notification.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Woman dies after crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley
recommend 2
45-year-old man dies in northwest valley motorcycle crash
recommend 3
Slow and steady: When will Mojave Max, Nevada’s other famous tortoises come out?
recommend 4
Summerlin Parkway crash leaves pedestrian dead
recommend 5
74-year-old man dies in crash on US 95
recommend 6
It’s not a superbloom but Death Valley’s wildflowers have arrived