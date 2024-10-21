I-11 signage install along US 95 to begin this month

Crews will begin this month installing Interstate 11 signage along U.S. Highway 95 throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

An Interstate 11 road sign on in Henderson on April 21, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Over the next year, 1,075 I-11 sign panels will be added on U.S. 95 and approaching highways, between the Henderson Interchange and Kyle Canyon Road, to reflect the 2023 Federal Highway officially designating of the freeway as such, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The $3 million project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.

Although the freeway is now designated as I-11, it will still retain its U.S. 95 and U.S. 93 designation, with I-11 taking precedence.

The project includes installing the over 1,000 sign panels on existing overhead sign supports and foundations.

Work associated with the sign installation is not expected to heavily affect traffic impact, but brief, temporary overnight traffic stoppages may be needed on I-11, I-15, and the 215 beltway, as safety precautions.

“NDOT will provide advance notice of any closures or restrictions to help drivers plan their routes,” NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland said in a statement.

The I-11 signage will add to the corridor’s goal to improve north-south travel and boost the regional economy by easing the flow of goods.

The highway is already signed as I-11 between the Henderson Interchange and the Nevada-Arizona border.

Looking to further extend I-11 in Nevada, NDOT is conducting a feasibility study that will be used to highlight the needed upgrades along U.S. 95 between Kyle Canyon Road and Mercury Highway to bring that stretch to interstate code.

“This study builds on the 2018 I-11 Northern Nevada Alternatives Analysis, aiming to refine past recommendations and guide future development,” McFarland said.

At full build out, I-11 is planned to stretch between Mexico and Canada, initially linking Las Vegas and Phoenix. There is no time frame to when either expansion will occur.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.