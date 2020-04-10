I-15 back open at Craig Road after fatal crash

Interstate 15’s northbound lanes at Craig Road were closed Friday morning because of a fatal crash.

Interstate 15’s northbound lanes at Craig Road were closed for nearly four hours Friday morning because of a fatal collision

A large presence of Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were on-scene as of 5 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said “all lanes are blocked” on the interstate.

By 6 a.m. the interstate was re-opened but the RTC said motorists should still expect delays.

