I-15 back open at Craig Road after fatal crash
Interstate 15’s northbound lanes at Craig Road were closed Friday morning because of a fatal crash.
Interstate 15’s northbound lanes at Craig Road were closed for nearly four hours Friday morning because of a fatal collision
A large presence of Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were on-scene as of 5 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said “all lanes are blocked” on the interstate.
By 6 a.m. the interstate was re-opened but the RTC said motorists should still expect delays.
