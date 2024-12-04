I-15 crash involving multiple trucks leaves California man dead

A California man died last month after a crash involving two tractor trailers and a box truck on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas.

A California man died last month after a crash on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas.

Ivan Trodosechky Paniagua Martinez, 42, of Pasadena, California, died on Friday, Nov. 22 after a crash involving two tractor trailers and one box truck, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

A multicolored 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer caused a chain reaction when the truck attempted to make an illegal U-turn on I-15 near mile marker 78, which then caused a silver 2020 Peterbilt tractor truck to slow down, the Highway Patrol said.

A black 2020 Peterbilt tractor trailer behind the silver Peterbilt also slowed down. Martinez, who driving a 2024 Isuzu NRR box truck, then struck the rear of the black Peterbilt while he was attempting to make a lane change, the Highway Patrol said.

The Isuzu then slid northeast and struck the silver Peterbuilt, and overturned onto the Peterbilt’s flatbed trailer, according to Highway Patrol.

The Freightliner crossed a restricted median access road, drove onto southbound I-15 and fled the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Martinez succumbed to his injuries from his crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was still under investigation, the Highway Patrol said.