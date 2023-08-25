I-15 opens ‘part-time’ lane near Primm
The lane sits on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California border.
Motorists traveling between Las Vegas and Southern California are getting a measure of relief this weekend.
The California Department of Transportation announced Friday that it will open a “part-time” lane to traffic on southbound Interstate 15 on Sunday.
ATTN I-15 CA and NV border commuters. The I-15 Part-Time Lane will open this Sunday, Aug 27 for use. The lane will be available to use every Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. #Caltrans8 @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/1cyhMoyHwQ
— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 25, 2023
The lane, which sits on the right shoulder of I-15 south of the Nevada-California border, will be available every Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Caltrans said.
Las Vegas officials, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman, have called on California and federal officials to widen I-15 from the state line to Barstow to ease traffic congestion, especially after busy holiday weekends.
In 2021, Nevada and California announced a plan to expand a five-mile stretch of the highway from the border to the Department of Food and Agriculture station. A one-mile transition lane opened in 2022 as part of that project.
Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on X.