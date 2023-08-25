76°F
Traffic

I-15 opens ‘part-time’ lane near Primm

California to open 'part - time' lane
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2023 - 12:23 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2023 - 10:18 am
Three lanes are seen on Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas near Primm at the Nevada-C ...
Three lanes are seen on Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas near Primm at the Nevada-California border Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Memorial Day traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15 on Monday, Ma ...
Memorial Day traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15 on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Jean. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Motorists traveling between Las Vegas and Southern California are getting a measure of relief this weekend.

The California Department of Transportation announced Friday that it will open a “part-time” lane to traffic on southbound Interstate 15 on Sunday.

The lane, which sits on the right shoulder of I-15 south of the Nevada-California border, will be available every Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Caltrans said.

Las Vegas officials, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman, have called on California and federal officials to widen I-15 from the state line to Barstow to ease traffic congestion, especially after busy holiday weekends.

In 2021, Nevada and California announced a plan to expand a five-mile stretch of the highway from the border to the Department of Food and Agriculture station. A one-mile transition lane opened in 2022 as part of that project.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on X.

