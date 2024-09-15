I-15 reopens after brief closure near California state line

The highway was shut down in both directions briefly as police pursued a suspect on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

FILE - Cars traveling back to California in traffic on I-15 as they pass over the state border on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Primm. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Interstate 15 was shut down in both directions briefly and then reopened as police pursued a suspect on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Traffic was stopped past the California state line, just south of Primm, shared California Highway Patrol Officer Shane Hernandez.

Officers were chasing a suspect from an earlier alleged crime in North Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers have detained the suspect, and the I-15 reopened within minutes of shutting down, Hernandez shared.

The investigation was ongoing, Hernandez said.

