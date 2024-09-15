87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

I-15 reopens after brief closure near California state line

FILE - Cars traveling back to California in traffic on I-15 as they pass over the state border ...
FILE - Cars traveling back to California in traffic on I-15 as they pass over the state border on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Primm. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Traffic moves on Las Vegas Boulevard as seen from the grandstands at the Bellagio Fountain Club ...
Bellagio F1 spectator zone construction to reduce lanes on Las Vegas Strip
President Donald Trump's motorcade drives north on the Las Vegas Strip outside The Venetian wit ...
Trump’s Las Vegas campaign stop, just days after debate, affects traffic
A truck carrying lithium ion batteries burns along Interstate 15 near Barstow, California, on F ...
‘Interstate 15 disaster’: Bill targets lithium-ion battery transportation after crash
Jammed traffic on the Las Vegas Strip as seen from a pedestrian bridge on Tropicana Avenue on S ...
Las Vegas Boulevard stretch to go down to 1 lane in each direction next week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2024 - 8:32 pm
 

Interstate 15 was shut down in both directions briefly and then reopened as police pursued a suspect on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Traffic was stopped past the California state line, just south of Primm, shared California Highway Patrol Officer Shane Hernandez.

Officers were chasing a suspect from an earlier alleged crime in North Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers have detained the suspect, and the I-15 reopened within minutes of shutting down, Hernandez shared.

The investigation was ongoing, Hernandez said.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES