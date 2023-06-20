82°F
Traffic

I-15 set to close overnight next week near resort corridor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2023 - 10:28 am
 
A dynamic message board sign on Interstate 15 northbound displays reduced speed limits due to a ...
A dynamic message board sign on Interstate 15 northbound displays reduced speed limits due to an incident down the freeway on June 17, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Interstate 15 near the resort corridor is set to be closed to traffic overnight next week.

I-15 northbound between Blue Diamond Road and the 215 Beltway will be closed to traffic between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. June 27, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The closure is needed to install a gantry over the freeway that will see a dynamic traffic management sign later added.

The work is part of the $305 million I-15/Tropicana Avenue project, which kicked off last year and is slated for completion in 2025. As part of the project, 10 active traffic management signs will be installed on I-15, similar to the ones added to the freeway during Project Neon. The signs allow officials to alert drivers to upcoming road work, crashes, lane closures and specials events in real time.

During the closure motorists heading northbound will be detoured onto Windmill Lane, to Las Vegas Boulevard, and then onto the 215 ramp to access I-15.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

