I-15 traffic backup eases on California side on Labor Day

Heavy traffic at Yates Well Road about 2:25 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (CalTrans)
Heavy traffic at Yates Well Road about 2:25 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (CalTrans)
Southbound Interstate 15 traffic slows near Yates Well Road in California shortly after noon on ...
Southbound Interstate 15 traffic slows near Yates Well Road in California shortly after noon on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (CalTrans)
Southbound traffic is flowing fine at Primm, Nev., on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. It's traffic in Ca ...
Southbound traffic is flowing fine at Primm, Nev., on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. It's traffic in California that is slowing as part of the annual Vegas-to-Southern California exodus begins. (FastCam)
September 2, 2024 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated September 2, 2024 - 6:47 pm

Interstate 15 traffic to Southern California slowed on the California side of the freeway on Labor Day.

A backup of slow traffic formed a few miles west of Primm, according to sigalert.com around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

By 6 p.m., traffic was back to moving about 55 mph after a five-hour jam that varied from 9 to 15 miles in length around Halloran summit.

California Highway Patrol earlier reported heavy stop-and-go traffic from Nipton Road to the Halloran summit around 12:30 p.m.

The typical backup usually forms from Primm back toward the Las Vegas Valley as California residents return home after the holiday weekend.

Tuesday is also expected to be a congested traffic situation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

