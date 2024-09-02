I-15 traffic backup eases on California side on Labor Day
Interstate 15 traffic to Southern California slowed on the California side of the freeway on Labor Day.
A backup of slow traffic formed a few miles west of Primm, according to sigalert.com around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
By 6 p.m., traffic was back to moving about 55 mph after a five-hour jam that varied from 9 to 15 miles in length around Halloran summit.
California Highway Patrol earlier reported heavy stop-and-go traffic from Nipton Road to the Halloran summit around 12:30 p.m.
The typical backup usually forms from Primm back toward the Las Vegas Valley as California residents return home after the holiday weekend.
Tuesday is also expected to be a congested traffic situation.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.